MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni, who has been the CSK captain since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, handed over the team’s captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday.
The defending champions CSK will open their campaign against last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
The last time Jadeja captained a cricket side was on October 28, 2007, when he led Saurashtra Under-19 against Mumbai Under-19 in the Vinoo Mankad tournament at the Western Railway Ground in Rajkot.
Meanwhile, Jadeja reclaimed the top spot from West Indies’ Jason Holder in the latest ICC Test rankings for all-rounders released on Wednesday. Jadeja had risen to No. 1 after his 175 not out and nine wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali earlier this month.