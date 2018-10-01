Mark Boucher concerned for Test cricket amid rise of T20 leagues

South Africa is due to play a reduced number of 28 tests in the next four-year cycle to make space in the calendar for their new domestic T20 league, Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki told ESPNcricinfo.
It is a low number of games when compared to England (43 tests over the same period), Australia (40) and India (38), and will do little to nurture players in the five-day arena. “To lose sight of test cricket and lose games is not great,” Boucher told reporters.
Boucher says England’s attacking ‘Bazball’ style may be the future of test cricket, but will not work for every team and in every set of conditions.