Mane beats Salah as Senegal wins its first African Cup
Sadio Mane finally delivered a first African Cup for Senegal, and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah could do nothing about it but stand and watch.
Mane drilled the decisive penalty in a shootout into the bottom left corner to beat Salah and Egypt in Sunday's final in Cameroon and make up for missing a penalty early in the game.
Senegal won the shootout 4-2 after it ended 0-0 after extra time.
Salah, who was supposed to be his team's final penalty taker, didn't get a say in the shootout after two of his teammates missed.
The final started with drama when Senegal won a penalty inside the opening five minutes. When it became clear that Mane was going to take it, Salah went over to goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal to give him some advice. That appeared to irritate Mane. In the end, Mane's penalty was blocked.
"We are proud," said Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was also crucial to the cause by saving a penalty in the shootout. "We never won before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group, as a country."