Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault
Greenwood was arrested after a woman posted visual and audio allegations on social media of an incident
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice
The allegations, including video, photographs and a voice note, were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted
Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has played once for the England national team
Greenwood progressed through United academy into first team and he extended his contract last year through 2025
There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted