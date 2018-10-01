Malaysia Masters: HS Prannoy prepares to prosper

In making his second semi-final in as many weeks at Malaysia’s Axiata, Prannoy displayed that control even as the drift continued dictating play.
Against Japanese Top 15 player Kanta Tsuneyama, the second shot of the quarter-final itself fell through a blind spot – a mix of lighting and sidewards drift, and Prannoy ended up shadowing the mis-contact – missing sighting it entirely.
But thereafter, Prannoy would show a canny ability to deal with the angled returns and stalking speed of the Japanese, even as he negotiated tricky situations, winning 25-23, 22-20.
Tsuneyama doesn’t boast of a great kill smash and attack, and Prannoy used the tosses and length to good effect, to control the shuttle and stay a pace ahead. When errors cropped up on the drives which the Japanese was sending across, Prannoy could change the pace of the rallies when closing out both games.
In the opener, Tsuneyama led 20-19, but Prannoy persisted to earn three game points, and converted the fourth. All-out pace was proving to be comfortable for the Japanese, who could run down shuttles all day, and Prannoy would respond by mixing it up.
This he did by summoning the aforementioned discipline in keeping the shuttle down, then employing a neutral pace within a rally and finally, applying the full press building towards a kill to take the first game 25-23.