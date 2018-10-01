Magnus Carlsen has accused Hans Niemann of cheating
Arrow
Magnus Carlsen has issued a statement
Arrow
Carlsen said Niemann had cheated has cheated more than what he has admitted to
Arrow
Niemann had admitted to having cheated twice, when he was 12 and when he was 16 years old
Arrow
Carlsen also addressed the issue that cheating in online chess is very easy
Arrow
Carlsen has resigned at the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week after one move against Niemann
Arrow
Niemann stunned Carlsen by beating him at the $500,000 event in St Louis
Niemann has denied any wrongdoing in over-the-board games.
Arrow