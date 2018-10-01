Magnus Carlsen has accused Hans Niemann of cheating

Arrow

 Magnus Carlsen has issued a statement

Arrow

Carlsen said Niemann had cheated has cheated more than what he has admitted to

Arrow

Niemann had admitted to having cheated twice, when he was 12 and when he was 16 years old

Arrow

Carlsen also addressed the issue that cheating in online chess is very easy 

Arrow

 Carlsen has resigned at the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week after one move against Niemann

Arrow

Niemann stunned Carlsen by beating him at the $500,000 event in St Louis  

Niemann has denied any wrongdoing in over-the-board games.

Arrow