Antoine Griezmann will be limited to playing the final half hour because of a dispute between Atlético and Barcelona regarding his loan deal.
Benzema is expected to miss the match at Atlético after being sidelined last week with a right leg injury
Atletico could likewise be without goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who is also injured
Madrid arrives to the derby on a roll, picking up from where it finished last season when it won both the European Cup and the Spanish league.
Atlético has had a lackluster start and enters the game five points behind in seventh place in the Spanish league.
Griezmann has produced in his limited role, scoring three goals despite not playing more than 30 minutes in all seven of his appearances.
Madrid has done just fine without Benzema in the two matches he has missed.
Simeone will look to Ivo Grbic as a replacement to Oblak. The 2ndgoalie has already played in the last two games.