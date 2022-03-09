Like Tendulkar’s hundredth 100, the wait for Virat Kohli’s 71st is turning into a national obsession
It has been 71 innings across formats, a stretch of 838 days, since Virat Kohli last scored a hundred.
A hundred was, once to him, a habit, an essence of existence like his own breath. He scored a hundred every seventh time he strode out. And then it stopped, almost unfathomably.
The last time the nation waited so anxiously or expectantly for a hundred was for The Hundredth Hundred. It became a sporting event in itself.
Throughout this century-less phase Kohli has seldom looked troubled or tormented, as though the game has deserted him altogether.
He has been assertive and authoritative, and not looked like a man in deep pits of an existential crisis.
The Mohali knock was a classic case, as had been those against England in Chennai last year (72 and 62 on rank-turners).
All said and done, how he comes out of this century drought would be a fascinating phase of this wholesome narrative.