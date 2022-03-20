Lakshya Sen at All-England: Unemotional, unruffled, unstoppable
The 20-year-old Sen became only the fourth men's singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after outwitting sixth seed Lee
Lakshya Sen showed nerves of steel as he stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to book a maiden final berth in the All England Badminton Championships
While Padukone (1980) and Gopichand (2001) are the only two Indians to have won the prestigious event, Nath (1947) and women's singles player Saina Nehwal (2015) had lost in the final.
"I was definitely nervous but I was just trying to play one point at a time and not the occasion," said Sen.
Sen, who had defeated Lee the last time they faced in an international tournament six years ago at the India International Series, showed great tactical acumen, athleticism and mental fortitude as he recovered from a mid-game slump to script history at the prestigious tournament.
Sen stayed composed and his tactical play earned dividends as Lee fell into a heap of unforced errors
Considered a child prodigy, Sen is now just a step away from emulating his mentor Prakash Padukone.