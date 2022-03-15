https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Karunaratne stands tall for Sri Lanka | The Indian Express

Karunaratne proves to be SL's one-man resistance army

Karunaratne scored his 14th Test century in Bengaluru

Karunaratne is A tragic hero of Sri Lanka’s most tragic times

Karunaratne received a standing ovation from the Bengaluru crowd

6 of 14 hundreds Karunaratne have arrived in 34 outings as captain

Bumrah ended Karunaratne's resistance with a brute of a delivery

Karunaratne ensured that there is something his country’s ardent supporters could treasure from an insipid defeat

India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs