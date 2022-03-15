Karunaratne proves to be SL's one-man resistance army
Karunaratne scored his 14th Test century in Bengaluru
Karunaratne is A tragic hero of Sri Lanka’s most tragic times
Karunaratne received a standing ovation from the Bengaluru crowd
6 of 14 hundreds Karunaratne have arrived in 34 outings as captain
Bumrah ended Karunaratne's resistance with a brute of a delivery
Karunaratne ensured that there is something his country’s ardent supporters could treasure from an insipid defeat
India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs