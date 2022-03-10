Karim Benzema scores hat trick
Karim Benzema scored a hat trick in less than 20 minutes in the second half Wednesday.
Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Benzema evened the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the 61st after a blunder by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, then scored again in the 76th and 78th minutes to give the 13-time European champions a 3-2 aggregate win.
Madrid reached the last eight for the second straight season after consecutive eliminations in the round of 16, while PSG failed to live up to the massive expectations after adding Lionel Messi to its star-studded team this season.
Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to its third straight title in the competition.
Vinicius Junior and Benzema threatened the most for Madrid, and the French striker scored the equalizer off a pass from Vinicius after Donnarumma gave the ball away while being pressured by Benzema inside the area.
Benzema added the second after a pass from Luka Modric and a couple of minutes later sealed the team’s spot in the quarterfinals with a one-time finish after another run by Vinicius down the left flank.