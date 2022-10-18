Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards
Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won
The women’s trophy was created in 2018, and both were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Spanish player Alexia won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona.
Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time after a brilliant season with Real Madrid
He scored 44 times with Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition
Equaled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo
Putellas scored 42 goals and delivered 22 assists last season.
Putellas became the player to win the award twice