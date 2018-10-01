Joe Root – the real ringmaster of Birmingham

Joe Root is not England’s captain anymore, but he is still their talisman, the leading light showing the path forward.
He, ably allied by Jonny Bairstow, who cracked his fourth hundred in as many Test matches, conceptualised England’s record chase in Test cricket without shedding a nerve, or seemingly, sweat.
As much as this Test was about the vindication of Bazball, the durability and sustenance of the philosophy against a perceivably lethal bowling firm, it was about Root, as fresh-faced as he burst into Test cricket, dilating the square light of greatness around him.
In the 10-month disconnect of the first four Tests of the series and its final act, it’s often forgotten that Root was the single-most prominent protagonist.
The prelude to the series was about England’s newfound radicalism, the bravado and belligerence, about Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, about the winds of changes that sifted through both teams, but in the end, Root turned out to be the firmest thread that binds the two disjointed instalments.
When the Old Trafford Test was called off, Root was the top run-getter—595 in just innings. Rub off his hundreds, and England would have lost the series then and there. And fittingly, he struck the winning runs, with a reverse sweep, swelling his series tally to 737 at an average of 105, and a strike rate that syncs with Brendon McCullum’s attacking ideals.