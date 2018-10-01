Jay Shah may become youngest BCCI prez
15 state associations have backed Shah to be in the driver’s seat
Supreme Court had decided to amend the cooling-off period accordingly
Supreme Court order has paved the way for Ganguly and Shah to continue in the BCCI till 2025
Due to Shah’s efforts; the IPL media rights went on to fetch a whopping Rs 48,390 cr in Covid-19 pandemic
Many members felt that the IPL could take place during the Covid-19 pandemic only due to Shah’s efforts
The current BCCI office-bearers will complete their three-year term in September
The BCCI is soon going to call its AGM meeting and notices will be issued to state associations for fresh elections