Ravindra Jadeja hits 175 runs
Ravindra Jadeja reaffirmed his status as the country's premier Test all-rounder with an attractive century
Jadeja scored his second Test hundred.
The hundred would be an immense confidence booster for the Saurashtra man, who had missed four Tests this season due to a knee injury.
Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 helped India post 574 runs on the board.
The Sri Lankan team looked despondent at the start of the day and Dimuth Karunaratne's defensive field placings was a testimony how they were just trying to bide time rather than think of getting wickets.
Ashwin also scored 61 runs.