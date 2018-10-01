IPL returns home bigger than ever

Indian cricket's crown jewel, the IPL, is back home: bigger, better and longer.
It will be the first time since 2011 that 10 teams be fighting it out for the most coveted T20 trophy in world cricket.
Two new entrants, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans, fetching a combined price of approximately USD 1.7 billion shows that brand IPL keeps getting bigger.
With the COVID situation under control in the country, the board's top-brass can breathe easy and after a two year gap, IPL is set to be held in India in its entirety with at least 25 percent capacity of crowd allowed in stadiums this season.
The board has learnt from the harsh lessons of the 2021 edition when the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the raging pandemic and could only be completed in the UAE four months later.
The number of games have been increased to 74 from 60 with the addition of new teams, extending the IPL window to over two months.
Rohit Sharma has insisted that there will be no home advantage for Mumbai Indians but he and the likes of Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan won't certainly mind playing in their own backyard.
Dhoni has done a Dhoni by giving up CSK captaincy three days before their opening game. While his decision did not come as a shock, it has fuelled speculation whether he would feature in all the games.