IPL Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas, Ashwin in top bracket
Pat Cummins, Rabada, Marsh, Smith are also in the top bracket
A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas cricketers will be up for grabs
As many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in the Rs 2 crore bracket
Some other foreign players who are in the top bracket are Trent Boult, Shakib Al Hasan and Faf du Plessis
Indian veterans such as Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa, with a steep base price of Rs 2 crore, may not have many takers.
There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore
34 are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.