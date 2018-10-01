Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram struck fifties to give Sunrisers a facile win over Kolkata Knight Riders, whose total of 175 prove inadequate. The win, though, was set up by a supreme exhibition of aggressive fast bowling by Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
Their captain Shreyas Iyer summoned Varun Chakravarthy. Tripathi shunned him of all his mystery, looting him for a three sixes and a four in four balls he faced across two overs.
In a modest chase of 176, that was all the momentum SRH had craved for. KKR blinked, they froze, options were running out. Sunil Narine was the last throw of the dice. Tripathy stole singles of the first few balls diligently.
Run-rate under control, he decelerated and inched SRH closer to the finish line. Though he perished, Aiden Markram, with an unbeaten 68 steered them home with 13 balls to spare.a