Bumrah barely bowls wide yorkers. He fires them in the block hole. It is down to his skill-set and confidence. He knows that when he nails a yorker, it is nigh-on impossible to dig it out. Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to do that in the past, castling batsmen with pinpoint yorkers. Bumrah does it now, getting the better of the batsmen for fun.