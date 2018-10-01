With Surya at the crease, it was still pretty gettable for MI when the penultimate over began. Punjab had scored 198/5 and for their opponents, the equation had come down to 28 off 12 balls. MI eventually ended up scoring 186/9 to lose by 12 runs; five defeats on the spin now.
Collective effort has been missing from MI’s cricket this season. They are looking heavily reliant on individual brilliance and much to the team’s chagrin, skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to get into his big-scoring groove. They still had a few positives to take from this game, like Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker to Liam Livingstone and Dewald Brevis’ innings. But collectively, Punjab were superior. They won, riding on team effort.
Both their openers, Mayank Agarwal (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (70), scored half-centuries and stitched a 97-run opening partnership in 9.3 overs. Then, MI pulled things back a bit, but Jitesh Sharma’s 30 not out off 15 balls ensured that Punjab still posted an imposing total.
At the first strategic time-out during MI’s innings, Mahela Jayawardene and Sachin Tendulkar were talking to Brevis. The youngster had just destroyed Rahul Chahar with four consecutive sixes
Bumrah barely bowls wide yorkers. He fires them in the block hole. It is down to his skill-set and confidence. He knows that when he nails a yorker, it is nigh-on impossible to dig it out. Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to do that in the past, castling batsmen with pinpoint yorkers. Bumrah does it now, getting the better of the batsmen for fun.
Livingstone, a wonderfully talented batsman, had no answer to the ball of the match. Even elite batsmen would have struggled to counter it. In the context of the game, it was a very important wicket for MI.