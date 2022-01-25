KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants, while the Ahmedabad franchise picked Hardik Pandya as their captain
KL Rahul, who has led Punjab Kings in the IPL for the last 2 seasons was drafted for Rs 17 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants
Apart from KL Rahul, Lucknow has signed Australian Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been drafted for Rs 15 crore by the ahmedabad franchise
In his IPL career, KL Rahul has amassed 3273 runs in 94 matches, with a strike rate of 136.37, including two centuries
Hardik has played total of 92 matches in IPL, hitting 1476 runs at a staggering strike rate of 153.91 and has picked up 42 wickets
Former Kolkatta Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill is Ahmedabad’s third draft pick for Rs 8 crore
The Lucknow franchise will be called Lucknow Super Giants after its owners announced the name chosen by its fans