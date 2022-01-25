https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-video-0.1.js IPL 2022: KL Rahul vs Hardik Pandya | The Indian Express

KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants, while the Ahmedabad franchise picked Hardik Pandya as their captain

KL Rahul, who has led Punjab Kings in the IPL for the last 2 seasons was drafted for Rs 17 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants

Apart from KL Rahul, Lucknow has signed Australian Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been drafted for Rs 15 crore by the ahmedabad franchise

In his IPL career, KL Rahul has amassed 3273 runs in 94 matches, with a strike rate of 136.37, including two centuries

Hardik has played total of 92 matches in IPL, hitting 1476 runs at a staggering strike rate of 153.91 and has picked up 42 wickets

Former Kolkatta Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill is Ahmedabad’s third draft pick for Rs 8 crore

The Lucknow franchise will be called Lucknow Super Giants after its owners announced the name chosen by its fans