RCB thumped MI by 7 wickets
Anuj Rawat scored 66 off 47 balls
Virat Kohli played fabulous shots on his way to 48
Suryakumar Yadav scored 68* off 37 balls
Suryakumar Yadav scored 68* off 37 balls
Abhishek Sharma shines for SRH
Abhishek Sharma shines for SRH
Rahul Tripathi scored a brisk 39*
Rahul Tripathi scored a brisk 39*
CSK slipped to their fourth successive loss
CSK slipped to their fourth successive loss
Natarajan took out the conditions out of equation
Natarajan took out the conditions out of equation