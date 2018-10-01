IPL 2022: Batting clicks as CSK taste first victory

The top order didn’t contribute much and Glenn Maxwell’s promising cameo was nipped in the bud. But as long as Karthik was there, RCB hoped. In the end, however, as the asking rate climbed to 16, Karthik had no support at the other end, and his dismissal for a 14-ball 34 was the game. RCB, 193/9, lost by 23 runs
Uthappa’s 50-ball 88, including four fours and nine sixes, and his 165-run (74 balls) third-wicket partnership with Dube took the game away from RCB. CSK revelled in the duo’s batting vandalism.
Maheesh Theekshana went wicketless in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On Tuesday, on a surface that assisted his bowling, the off-spinner returned with 4/33 in four overs.
Jadeja, too, bagged three wickets (3/39), with Maxwell being the most important. Defending a 200-plus total, it was imperative for CSK to get rid of Maxwell quickly.