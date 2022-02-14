IPL 2022 auction: Top 5 expensive buys
Ishan Kishan was the highest priced player in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Mumbai Indians bagged him for Rs 15.25 crores.
Deepak Chahar was roped in by Chennai Super Kings once again for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crores.
After leaving Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer came to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crores.
England's Liam Livingstone is the only overseas player in the top 5 costliest buys at the IPL 2022 auction. Punjab KIngs shopped him for Rs 11.50 crores.
Shardul Thakur was sold to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.
