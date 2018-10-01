‘Intimidating’ Wriddhiman Saha: BCCI slaps 2-year ban on Boria Majumdar

The BCCI has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for “threatening and intimidating” India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.
The Indian Express exclusively reported on April 23 that the BCCI was set to ban Majumdar after its three-member committee corising the cricket board’s vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and the BCCI Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia found him guilty of “bullying” Saha. As reported by this paper, a communication would be sent to the ICC also, that they ban the journalist for global events.
The probe committee was constituted “to look into the matter of Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist”. It came on the heels of the 37-year-old wicketkeeper posting a tweet on February 19 that captured a screenshot of the messages like: “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”
Another message purportedly sent by the journalist had said: “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.”
This was after Saha was dropped from the Test team for the home series against Sri Lanka. A lot of former cricketers, including ex-Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri, sympathised with Saha, but the wicketkeeper refused to name the journalist in public. However, he revealed the identity of the person, Boria Majumdar, at the hearing.