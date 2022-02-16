Who will be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in T20I vs WI?
Rohit-Kohli opening partnership could work wonders, fans got a glimpse when they paired up in the 5th T20I against England last year
Ishan Kishan is most likely to open with Rohit Sharma in three-match T20I series against West Indies
Chief selector Chetan Sharma will ring the Eden bell tomorrow
Eden pitch for the first T20I looks a belter, firm and smooth, promising good bounce and carry
India’s white-ball squads have 'some holes' and Rohit Sharma is looking to 'fill the gaps' before T20 WC Down Under
Kuldeep Yadav is included into India's T20I squad after Washington Sundar was ruled out due injury
CAB has confirmed that the BCCI has allowed it to open the hospitality boxes at Eden for the T20I series