Indian women suffer 3-wicket defeat to NZ in third ODI
New Zealand beat India by three wickets in the third women's ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series on Friday.
India were all out for 279 in 49.3 overs after being put in to bat.
Openers Sabbhineni Meghana (61), Shafali Verma (51) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma (69 not out) scored half centuries for the visitors.
New Zealand chased down the target in 49.1 overs. Amelia Kerr was the home team's top scorer with an 80 ball 67. Lauren Down pitched in with an unbeaten 64.
For the second game in a row, the Indian bowling lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters.
She accounted for the three New Zealand wickets at the top to rock the home side’s run chase of 280.
After the match, Mithali Raj said, “We didn’t get the partnerships we wanted in the middle order, but Deepti got us to 280. Every game the batting unit has been doing well. It goes down the wire, but there are areas we need to improve in in the field.”