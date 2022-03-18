Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal beats Kyrgios in 3 sets, goes to 19-0
Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in a match featuring obscenities, underhand serves, a point penalty and smashed rackets.
Nadal improved to 19-0 this year, the third-best start to a season since 1990.
“Happy about that third set because it wasn’t easy after the end of the second. It was terrible for me,” he said. “But I hold it emotionally, and mentally, I think I was ready to keep fighting.”
After the post-match handshake, Kyrgios walked to his seat and smashed his racket on the court. It bounced up and away, nearly striking a ball boy standing at the back of the court. Kyrgios walked off to a mix of boos and cheers.
Nadal was on his side of the court and said he didn’t see Kyrgios toss his racket after the match.
Nadal won three straight games to lead 6-5 in the first. On the changeover, Kyrgios angrily tossed his racket. He gave the bent racket to a young boy in the stands.