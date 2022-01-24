Indian fixers blackmailed me to spot fix, ICC banning me for not reporting immediately: Zimbabwe cricketer
Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor claimed he was approached by bookies in India to get involved in spot-fixing and was later blackmailed by them with threats of leaking cocaine snorting video.
"I’ve been carrying a burden for over 2 years now that has sadly taken me to some very dark places and had a profound effect on my mental health. And I’ve only recently managed to start sharing my story with close friends and family and receive the love and support I guess I was too ashamed and frightened to seek in the first place."
Berndan TAYLOR
Taylor on Monday took to Twitter to clarify that even though the incident left him in a ‘dark place’, he did not get involved in any form of match-fixing.
I"n late October 2019, I was approached by an Indian businessman requesting that I attend India to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD$15 000 to make the journey."
BRENDAN TAYLOR
"I can’t deny I was a little wary. But the timing was such that we hadn’t been paid for 6 months by Zimbabwe cricket and it was questionable whether Zimbabwe would be able to continue playing in the international arena. So I made the journey. The discussions took place, as he had said, and on our last night in the hotel, the businessman and his colleagues took me for a celebratory dinner."
BRENDAN TAYLOR
"
"
We had drinks and during the course of the evening they openly offered me cocaine, which they themselves engaged in, and I foolishly took the bait. I’ve gone over it a million times since and still feel sick to my stomach reliving that night and how they played me.
"The following morning, the same men stormed into my hotel room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not spot fix at international matches for them, the video would be released to the public. I was cornered. And with 6 of these individuals in my hotel room, I was scared for my own safety. I’d fallen for it. ‘d willingly walked into a situation that has changed my life forever."
BRENDAN TAYLOR