All India matches in women's Asian Cup football stands cancelled after their withdrawal from tournament
India failed to field a team against Chinese Taipei after as many as 12 players tested positive for Covid-19
India were placed in Group A alongside eight-time champions China and Chinese Taipei, besides Iran
India had just 9 players available for the Taipei game, out of them, two had symptoms of Covid-19
Result of the lone India match so far, against Iran, will not be taken into consideration
As per rules team that withdraws after the start of competition will have all their matches considered null and void
Despite the hosts being forced out, the AFC said the show will go on in the 12-team Women's Asian Cup
On Monday, 4 matches will be played as scheduled, with Australia and former world champions Japan in action