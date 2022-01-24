https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js India withdraw from AFC Women’s Asian Cup | The Indian Express

All India matches in women's Asian Cup football stands cancelled after their withdrawal from tournament 

India failed to field a team against Chinese Taipei after as many as 12 players tested positive for Covid-19

India were placed in Group A alongside eight-time champions China and Chinese Taipei, besides Iran

India had just 9 players available for the Taipei game, out of them, two had symptoms of Covid-19

Result of the lone India match so far, against Iran, will not be taken into consideration 

As per rules team that withdraws after the start of  competition will have all their matches considered null and void

Despite the hosts being forced out, the AFC said the show will go on in the 12-team Women's Asian Cup

On Monday, 4 matches will be played as scheduled, with Australia and former world champions Japan in action