India win by five-wicket over Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI Harare

Sanju Samson produced a responsible unbeaten 43 after a clinical bowling display, led by pacer Shardul Thakur, as India sailed to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Saturday.
It was not quite a domination unlike the first ODI but the paltry 162-run target meant that the KL Rahul-led side did not have to sweat much despite a mid-innings jolt.
Sent into bowl, comeback man Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) brilliantly set it up and became the wrecker-in-chief as the Indian bowlers once again came out on top to skittle out Zimbabwe for 161.
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill then showed their same flair and authority, even as the duo batted in different positions this time, posting identical scores of 33.
Deepak Hooda and Samson produced a sensible stand of 56-run together to virtually seal the fate of the match.
In the first ODI, Rahul, who was returning to action after nearly three months following a sports hernia surgery and a bout of COVID, chose to go with Dhawan and Gill as the two openers.