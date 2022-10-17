Why India will miss the services of an explosive middle-order left-hander
Aus have Matthew Wade, Enghave Moeen Ali, NZ have James Neesham, SA have David Miller, SL have Bhanuka Rajapaksa. But Rishabh Pant is not a guaranteed starter for India.
India’s top order for the T20 World Cup is stacked with right-handers – and Rishabh Pant is not a guaranteed starter in the XI ...
whose presence could have eased some pressure on the team’s designated finisher Dinesh Karthik.
Particularly in T20, the presence of a left-hander or two means opposition teams can be forced to include an off-spinner in a conventionally favourable match-up against those batsmen.
A major aspect of Gujarat Titans’ title-winning run in their debut IPL season was their ability to win the clutch moments in game.
They consistently won matches courtesy of the finishing exploits of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia .
Axar – the only other left-hander in the current India top seven apart from Pant –is called by many as a like-for-like replacement for the injured Jadeja .
But Axar is certainly not a three-dimensional player like Jadeja, although his bowling in the recent past has been impressive.
It will be great to see what India will do in middle order without having left hander .