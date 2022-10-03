INDIA BEAT SOUTH AFRICA BY 16 RUNS IN A HIGH-SCORING TWENTY20 INTERNATIONAL
India's batting helped them win the game as well as their first home t20 series against south africa
DAVID MILLER SCORED AN UNBEATEn 106 OFF 47 BALLS
MILLER AND DE KOCK'S EXCELLENT partnership however, did NOT BENEFIT the proteas.
SNAKE SLITHERED ONTO THE FIELD IN A BIZARRE TURN OF EVENTS EARLY during INDIA'S INNINGS.
SURYAKUMAR Yadav added another fifty to his T2oI tally.
KL RAHUL'S 28-BALL-57 got india off to a good start.
Arshdeep singh picked two wickets but conceded most runs among india bowlers.
PLAY WAS SUSPENDED IN THE THIRD OVER AFTER ONE OF THE four STADIUM FLOODLIGHT TOWERS FAILED.