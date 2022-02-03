Yash Dhull gave a glimpse of his rare talent with a well-paced hundred as powerhouse India reached their fourth consecutive U-19 World Cup final
A phenomenal 204-run third-wicket partnership between Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed helped India to 290/5 in their 50 overs.
Indian bowlers then performed their roles to perfection to bowl Australia out for 194 in 41.5 overs.
Australia never looked comfortable in the chase, falling 96 runs short as seven wickets were taken by spin
Pacers Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar were impressive in the first powerplay before spinners Nishant Sindhu & Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe dominated the opposition
The professional bowling performance came after a remarkably mature knocks from Dhulll and Rasheed who was unfortunate to miss out on a hundred.
Rasheed patiently led the recovery and before upping the scoring rate significantly
India’s victory means they are into the Final, where they will play England for a chance to win the title for the fifth time in the country’s history.