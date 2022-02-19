India T20I, Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series 2022: Rohit named Test captain, Pujara and Rahane dropped
India T20I, Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series 2022: Rohit named Test captain, Pujara and Rahane dropped
Rohit Sharma, who was appointed as India’s white-ball captain a couple of months back, has been named as the full-time captain in the red-ball format as well.
The 34-year-old’s appointment comes after Virat Kohli’s decision to step down from the position following India’s Test series loss to South Africa in January.
The Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India squads for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday evening.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the Test squad.
On Rohit being appointed the captain, the Chairman of the selection committee said, “He is the No 1 player of our team and plays all the formats. Time and again we will be speaking to him.”
Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar
T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c)Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Md. Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan