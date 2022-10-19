Team India's T20 World Cup schedule
India will face archrivals Pakistan on Oct 23
They will then lock horns with Group A Runner-up
They clash with SA on Oct 30
Next, they face off with Bangladesh on Nov 2
They will then take on Group B winner on Nov 6
India have not won the trophy since 2007
Last year, they failed to reach knockout stage
