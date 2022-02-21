https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-video-0.1.js India register 3-0 sweep against hapless Windies | The Indian Express

India thump West Indies by 3-0 in T20I series at the Eden Gardens

West Indies finished at 167/9, losing the game by 17 runs and the series by a 0-3 margin

Caribbeans would take home the disappointment of back-to-back clean sweeps, in the ODIs and T20Is

This was Rohit Sharma's third successive clean-sweeps as captain

Rohit Sharma took over the reins from Virat Kohli post the T20 World Cup debacle

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series

Venkatesh Iyer scored 35 not out off 19 balls, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes

Harshal Patel returned with the figures of 3/22 from four overs