India thump West Indies by 3-0 in T20I series at the Eden Gardens
West Indies finished at 167/9, losing the game by 17 runs and the series by a 0-3 margin
Caribbeans would take home the disappointment of back-to-back clean sweeps, in the ODIs and T20Is
This was Rohit Sharma's third successive clean-sweeps as captain
Rohit Sharma took over the reins from Virat Kohli post the T20 World Cup debacle
Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series
Venkatesh Iyer scored 35 not out off 19 balls, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes
Harshal Patel returned with the figures of 3/22 from four overs