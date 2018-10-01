In what was a 447 run thriller in Malahide, India salvaged a four run win against Ireland thus finishing the two-match T20I series 2-0.
Deepak Hooda, who was promoted in the top order in these two games, scored a scintillating 104 off 57 in an exhibition of big hitting. He joined Suresh Raina, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian players who have crossed triple figures in T20Is. The 27-year old was named player of the match and player of the series.
Sanju Samson also marked his return to the India XI with his first T2oI fifty, scoring 77 off 42.
Ireland almost managed to overcome the India challenge as they went for it from the very first over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in which Paul Sterling (40 off 18) scored 18.
.With 17 needed off the last over, India captain Hardik Pandya trusted Umran Malik with the ball, who saw the game through with four runs to spare.