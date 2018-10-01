India beat Windies by 119 runs in 3rd ODI, takes series 3-0

Shubman Gill was stranded on 98 not out by rain Wednesday as India beat the West Indies by 119 runs in the shortened third one-day international to sweep the three-match series.
Gill’s innings of 98 balls lifted India to 225-3 before its innings ended amid showers after 36 overs at the Queens Park Oval. The West Indies was left to chase 257 in 35 overs at 7.3 runs per over under the Duckworth-Lewis system and fell well short, dismissed for 137 in the 26th over.
India already held a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first match by three runs and the second by two wickets while the West Indies slumped Wednesday to its ninth-straight loss in one-day internationals.
India won the toss and batted, and its innings began in cloudy conditions but with the prospect of 50 overs per side. It reached 45-0 after the first 10-over powerplay, guided by openers Gill and Shikhar Dhawan.
Gill brought up his half century from 60 balls in the 22nd over when India was 112-0. The opening stand was broken shortly afterwards at 113 when Dhawan was caught by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran at midwicket from the bowling of Hayden Walsh.
“I was expecting myself to get a hundred,” Gill said in a television interview after the match. “But it was not in my control.