India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside three days in first Test
India completed a comprehensive innings and 222-run victory over Sri Lanka inside three days in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series in Mohali on Sunday.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shone with the bat and ball as he snared nine wickets in the match to complement his 175 not out.
India shot Sri Lanka out for 178 in 60 overs in their second innings after the visitors were asked to follow-on.
Sri Lanka had scored 174 in their first innings in reply to India's 574 for 8 declared.
Ravichandran Ashwin went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India
Virat Kohli's 100th Test and Rohit Sharma's first game as skipper turned out to be Jadeja's match as his 5 for 41 in 13 overs had the islanders crashing in just 45 overs.