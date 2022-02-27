India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets.
Iyer hits his 3rd 50 in a row.
India make a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match series on Saturday.
Chasing 147, India were reeling at 89/3 inside 11 overs when Shreyas came up with an unbeaten 73 from 45 balls to chase down the target with 19 balls to spare.
Ravindra Jadeja once again played a perfect support with 22 not out from 15 balls as the duo stitched together an unbroken stand of 45 runs to give India a 3-0 sweep, chasing down the target in 16.5 overs.
Avesh Khan picked two wickets