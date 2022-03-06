India beat Pakistan by 107 runs.
India produced an all-round effort to cruise to a 107-run win against Pakistan and begin their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign on a positive note on Sunday.
Half-centuries by Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53 not out) helped India post a tricky 244 for seven after the team opted to bat.
Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad did the star turn with the ball, returning with excellent figures of 4/31 after her full quota of 10 overs
Seasoned pacer Jhulan Goswami bowled very well to finish the game with impressive figures of 2/29, while there were also two wickets for Rana (2/27), capping off her fine all-round show.
A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75 balls) and Deepti Sharma (40 off 57) helped steady the ship.
It was pleasing to see Jhulan, even after so many years, running in hard and giving everything for her team.