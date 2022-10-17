India beat Australia by six runs in warm- up fixture
Mohammed Shami’s brilliant last over helped India win the game
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first
After being put into bat first ,India scored 186 runs in 20 overs
KL Rahul (57) Suryakumar (50)finished as the two top scorers in the innings.
Captain Aaron Finch (76) was the star for the Australians.
In last over rohit brings shami into the attack
The intriguing move worked as Shami took three wickets
India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match of T20 World cup.