India beat West Indies by 96 runs
Chasing a target of 266, West Indies never got going losing the first three wickets for just 25 runs.
Despite a late rearguard resistance, the visitors were ultimately bowled out for 169, giving India a win by 96 runs.
Earlier, fifties from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer combined with contributions from the lower-order helped India post 265 on a two-paced wicket.
After another top-order failure, it was Iyer and Pant who staged India’s recovery by scoring 80 and 56 respectively.
Pacer Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies, taking four wickets for 34 runs in eight overs.
India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final one-day international against West Indies on Friday.
The hosts have already won the three-match series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. India won the first ODI by six wickets and the second by 44 runs.