IND vs SA: Spinners at wheel, India take U-turn

Chahal and Axar had gone for 68 in five overs in Cuttack, and 66 in six overs in Delhi, for a solitary collective strike in each game. With barely any purchase available off the surface at Barabati Stadium for the spinners, Klaasen had been able to make room and slam Chahal over extra cover almost all the way to the rope. Some flight on a tighter line had been slogged comfortably over deep midwicket.
After India were asked to bat first yet again, Ruturaj Gaikwad came good after a couple of failures for his maiden international half-century. At the start, it seemed a pitch more suited to Gaikwad’s timing than Kishan’s power, and South Africa fed the Maharashtra batsman’s strengths with pace and poor lines
India had their fair share of luck on the night; Pant and Hardik Pandya were both dropped soon after they came in, after Kishan’s slice fell inches in front of an advancing deep point. Nevertheless, after Gaikwad had seized the momentum, Kishan kept the innings rolling with his usual mixture of sweeps, slogs, slog-sweeps and reverse-sweeps.
There were a couple of gorgeous flicked sixes from Gaikwad off Kagiso Rabada and Pretorius, and he went after Anrich Nortje with four fours in five deliveries, cutting, charging and clipping with confidence.
Following a couple of soft dismissals to spin, Pretorius dislodged Kishan and Pant with wide and slow deliveries that stuck into the pitch. Wayne Parnell nailed the yorkers at the death as India managed only 82 from the last ten overs. However, it would be more than enough for Chahal and Co to achieve India’s first successful defense of the series.