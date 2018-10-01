IND vs SA: Spinners at wheel, India take U-turn

Chahal and Axar had gone for 68 in five overs in Cuttack, and 66 in six overs in Delhi, for a solitary collective strike in each game. With barely any purchase available off the surface at Barabati Stadium for the spinners, Klaasen had been able to make room and slam Chahal over extra cover almost all the way to the rope. Some flight on a tighter line had been slogged comfortably over deep midwicket.