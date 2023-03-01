India were reduced to 84 for seven by Australia at lunch on the opening day of the third Test
Wicket number 1: Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey successfully stumped out India's captain Rohit Sharma 12(23)
Wicket number 2: Kuhnemann had Gill 21(18) caught at first slip with the opener getting a thick outside edge while offering a forward defence
Wicket number 5: Cheteshwar Pujara's stay lasted only four balls as Lyon got one to turn massively from wide off stump that crashed into the middle stump
Wicket number 4: Kohli was adjudged leg before off Murphy while trying to flick one that pitched on the off-stump and turned to hit the middle
Wicket number 5: Kuhnemann got this third wicket of the morning when Iyer played an attempted cut on to his stumps and within first hour of play
Wicket number 6:
Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted up the order, ended up slapping Lyon's delivery straight to short extra cover
Wicket number 7: Bharat, who slog swept Murphy for a six, was out lbw to Lyon while offering a long defensive stride
