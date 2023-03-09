Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese
Both the Prime Ministers waving hand before the Test between India and Australia
Both the Prime Ministers attending the Day-1 of fourth Test between India and Australia
Narendra Modi ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad
Both the Prime Ministers on a cricket-themed-four-wheeler
Both the Prime Ministers addressing fans at the stadium
Narendra Modi shaking hands with Australian skipper Steve Smith ahead of the fourth Test
Both sets of Prime Ministers with Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma