Australia win third Test against India in little over two days
Images: AP
Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) took the visitors past the finish line after they lost Usman Khawaja (0) in the very first over
The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a target of just 76 runs to record an immensely satisfying win
Nathan Lyon grabbed eight wickets in the Indian second innings on day two of the match at Holkar Stadium
This is only India's third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years
Bowled out for 109 in their first innings, India did well to limit Australia to 197, conceding an 88-run lead
India are leading the four-match series 2-1 after having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More