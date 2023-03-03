Australia win third Test against India in little over two days

Images: AP

Travis Head (49) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) took the visitors past the finish line after they lost Usman Khawaja (0) in the very first over

The hosts were bowled out for 163 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a target of just 76 runs to record an immensely satisfying win

Nathan Lyon grabbed eight wickets in the Indian second innings on day two of the match at Holkar Stadium

This is only India's third loss in Tests at home in the last 10 years

Bowled out for 109 in their first innings, India did well to limit Australia to 197, conceding an 88-run lead

India are leading the four-match series 2-1 after having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.

