IND defeat WI by 6 wickets
Returning to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60.
India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win in what is India’s 1000th ODI.
Spin duo of Washington Sundar (3/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out the visitors for 176 in 43.5 overs.
Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Mohammed Siraj (1/26) also got wickets.
Former skipper Jason Holder’s 57 off 71 was the only saving grace for the Windies.
Ishan Kishan (28), Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Deepak Hooda (26 not out) were the other contributors.
India registered their first victory in international cricket after five consecutive losses in 2022.