Women’s T20 World Cup: Squads, fixtures, venues and all you need to know
From fixtures, squads, venues and standings – here is everything that you need to know about the tournament that will get underway from February 10th:
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this year is split into two stages. The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five sides each.
Group 1-
Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka
Group 2-
England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies
The opening match, the semifinals, and the final showdown will all take place in the Newlands in Cape Town
Other two venues that will be used for the tournament are Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqebera
The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage after the teams play round-robin matches in their respective groups during the first round.
