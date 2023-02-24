Australia beat India by 5 runs to enter WT20 World Cup final
Images: AP
Chasing a target of 173, India women needed just 31 off the last three overs but only managed 167/8 in the end
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 34 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24 balls) added 69 runs in just 6.4 overs to set the platform
While Jemimah was out trying to play a ramp shot, Harmanpreet couldn't slide her bat in while going for second run
Richa Ghosh was also out going for a big hit while Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 17 balls) as usual couldn't produce big hits in the end
Earlier, opener Beth Mooney played a stellar role with a half century, she scored 54 of 37 balls with seven fours and a six
Skipper Meg Lanning hit a 34-ball 49 as Australia scored a challenging 172 for 4 after opting to bat first
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More